'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Jan 9 Written Update: Virat Warns Sai Not To Misbehave

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 9 episode begins with Virat entering the room when he hears Sai talking to somebody on the phone and calling her husband a boring one. She then mutes the call and tells him that it was Amay and she is planning to teach him a lesson. Shivani then asks Virat to let Sai do what she was doing. Sai then unmutes the call and continues her conversation with him where Amay asks her to leave her husband and come to him. Read further ahead to know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 9 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 9 written update

Virat asks Sai why she flirted with Amay

As Amay asks Sai to leave her husband and come to him, she says that it is too early and it is not good to break Shivani's heart suddenly. She then asks him to come home tomorrow with the money and then break up with Shivani. As they disconnect the call, Amay feels that he finally found a young and beautiful girl with loads of money and being with Shivani was his mistake. Virat then asks Sai why she was flirting with Amay to which she answers that she just wants him to come home tomorrow with all the money.

Virat & Sai get into an argument

Virat asks Sai why she wants to do everything alone and adds how no one liked the way she talked to Ninad and Bhawani. Sai then says that his family will never like whatever she does so it does not make any difference. As they continue to fight, Shivani intervenes and tells Virat how she was just trying to help, to which Virat yells at her and says that she should not interfere between him and Sai. Sai then shouts at Virat for misbehaving with Shivani. With a few more arguments, they finally stop.

Sai waits for Amay to visit the next morning

The next morning, as the family arrives at the breakfast table, Sai can be seen waiting for Amay. Bhawani then walks towards her and taunts her that it is a good idea to drop her idea of going to the college, to which she states that she has some work and asks her not to disturb. Later, when Ninad yells at her, she mimics her and Bhawani. Ninad then warns her to stop misbehaving with elders or she will slap her. Virat then warns her and shouts at her to stop this behaviour to which Pakhi feels relieved as Virat finally saw and accepted his wife’s mistake.

