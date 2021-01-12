'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 11: Aliya Has Back-up Plan If Abhi Doesn't Marry Meera

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya, who is pinned on a wall by Abhi. Abhi applies the Haldi from his cheek to Pragya's and reminds her of all their good times while saying that it is the last time when he is colouring her. Abhi admits that Pragya has made his life colourful. But, now that colour is fading away, and soon someone else (Meera) will fill that blank. At this point, Pragya melts down and was about to ask Abhi to cancel the wedding, but as she sees Meera coming towards, Pragya backs out. Praga reminds Abhi that Meera is her would-be-wife.

Ranbir lectures Rhea

On the other side, Ranbir yells at Rhea for lying to Prachi as he broke up with her to marry Rhea. As their argument goes further, Rhea tries to explain herself to Ranbir, but in vain. As Ranbir sees Mitali coming, he leaves. On the other hand, Rhea asserts that Ranbir has to marry her. But, before that, she has to stop Abhi and Meera's wedding to complete her promise, which she made to Prachi.

Abhi and Pragya hide from Meera

As Meera searches for Abhi, Pragya and Abhi hide behind the door. After Meera leaves, Abhi wipes his face from Pragya's pallu and says there was haldi on his face. To which, Pragya replies that it is still there. Meanwhile, Mitali, who witnesses the romance between Abhi and Pragya, thinks Abhi is marrying Meera, but romancing Pragya in the corner.

Ranbir talks to Shahana

While Prachi reminisces Ranbir's words, Shahana pacifies the former. Later, when Prachi leaves, Ranbir secretly takes Shahana into a room and tries to ask her what made Prachi break up with him. Shahana recalls her promise to Prachi. Meanwhile, Pallavi expresses her anger for Pragya. However, Vikram claps back at her. On the other hand, Daadi and Saritha plan along with Purab for Pragya and Abhi's reunion.

Aliya prepares the backup plan

Later, Mitali informs Aliya that she feels Abhi will marry Pragya. Aliya asserts that she has already made a backup plan with Digvijay. Aliya meets Digvijay in the library and hands over a few papers to him. She tells him to present these papers if Abhi tries to cancel the wedding. As the episode comes to its end, Ranbir tells Shahana that he will find out the reason soon.

