'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 11: Vansh Holds Conference To Introduce His Wife

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 11 episode starts with the manager telling Riddhima that she checked-in the hotel alone. Riddhima says that she came with her husband Vansh. The manager refuses to believe her. She asks the manager to show the CCTV footage of the hotel. She checks the CCTV video and sees that she had entered alone in the hotel.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Riddhima tells that she will find Vansh. When Riddhima is about to leave, the manager asks her to pay all the dues and then only she can leave. She informs him that she doesn’t have any money as everything Vansh, her husband used to take care of. Riddhima gives him her gold bangles and tells that those bangles are more costly than her dues.

After leaving, Riddhima goes to search for Vansh. Riddhima doesn’t know where she is and how she will go to her home. Riddhima walks in the middle of the street. A car comes towards her in the speed. Riddhima has a narrow escape but gets a minor injury. She gets up and tries to move. After a while, a truck man stops for her and says that he will help Riddhima.

On the other hand, at VR mansion, Vansh, Ishani, Chanchal, Aryan and Angre get ready for a conference. Vansh comes and tells that he had called the conference in order to introduce his life partner to the world. Kabir enters and tells that Vansh should also inform the world that he is his stepbrother. Kabir goes to Vansh and shows him the paper in which Vansh’s father gave his half property to Anupriya’s son, i.e. Kabir.

Riddhima manages to reach the VR mansion. She sees the house decorated and thinks to herself that somebody is planning something wrong with her and her husband, Vansh. She enters the house and sees Vansh. Vansh then tells let’s welcome Mrs Ahana Vansh Rai Singhania. Riddhima and Kabir are shocked. Riddhima goes ahead and tells that she is Vansh’s legal wife. She then asks Vansh what is he trying to do. Vansh calls her ma’am and says that he doesn’t know her.

