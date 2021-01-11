'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update | January 9: Gehna Gets Questioned By Police

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot follows from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya when Kokila Ben from the first season decides to visit her brother in Surat. His family comprises several members along with a household maid who becomes the focus of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot. Read further ahead to know Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for the episode of January 9.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update January 9

Gehna gets questioned by the police

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Gehna trying to make the police understand that she is not lying and the card belongs to her husband. The police constable looks at her appearance and thinks that it wouldn't be her husband’s card. After getting a call from Aakash in the last episode, Anant reaches the shop and tells the constable that Gehna is his wife and he gave his card to her. He then asks Gehna why she did not call him after all this happened and also asks the salesman about it to which he said that Gehna entered the wrong pin. Meanwhile, the police apologise and leave the shop.

Gehna asks Anant to buy sarees for everyone

Anant then asks Gehna if he wrote the credit card pin and gave it to her, why did she enter the wrong pin and asks her to show that paper. Gehna then realizes that Kanak changed the pin when she asked her to write the address on that paper. Later, Anant asks her to buy sarees to which she states that they should buy it for everyone in the family.

Kanak & Hema yell while preparing food at home

Meanwhile, Kanak and Hema have to prepare the food as per Bapuji’s command and they decide to put lots of salt and chilli powder in the food. When Bapuji eats it, he asks who put so much chilli and salt in it to which Kanak says that they do not know how to cook properly. Baa then enters and says that from now on, she will cook for Bapuji.

Meanwhile, Anant and Gehna arrive with sarees for Kanak, Hema, Baa and Hiral to which Baa yells at Anant for accompanying Gehna to the saree shop and calls him a ‘joru ka gulam’. Bapuji applauds Gehna’s sweet gesture and says that if she is preparing food then Kanak and Hema will do the cleaning.

Kanak & Hema throw the sarees in front of Gehna

Later on, Kanak and Hema go to Gehna’s room and throw their sarees and ask how dare she bring it for them. Gehna then asks her why she hates her and gets angry at her. Hema then states how earlier everyone used to praise Kanak and now they only praise Gehna. After this discussion, Gehna feels that everything will be fine soon. Meanwhile, Paresh asks Anant if he has fallen in love with Gehna. Anant states that he only loved Radhika and Gehna is just his 'present' and respects her but will never be able to love her.

Kanak gets up from the dining table after Gehna is asked to sit

As the family sits for dinner, Anant points out Gehna’s pallu and states why is she wearing it, to which Kanak responds that she is a daughter-in-law and should follow the rules of being one. Anant then says that even Kanak and Hema are daughter-in-laws of the house but they do not wear pallus. Bapuji then tells Gehna not to wear it from now on which leaves Kanak and Hema frowning. Bapuji then tells Gehna to sit with them and eat to which Kanak gets shocked and leaves from the table stating that if Gehna sits here, she will not.

