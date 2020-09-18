'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Serial Cast And The Characters They Will Be Playing; Read

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a new TV show that will be aired on Star plus channel, replacing Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The promo has been released and Star Plus channel is all set to launch the new show on October 5th. As per the promo, the show seems to be based on a love triangle between the lead actors. Let’s take a look at Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin serial cast and check out which role will they be essaying in this upcoming show. Take a look at the promo.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin serial cast:

Neil Bhatt as Rajeev

Neil Bhatt will be essaying the role of a police officer, Rajeev in the show. Neil will be one of the lead characters of the show. Not many people know that Neil Bhatt, from the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a well-trained dancer who participated in Kaboom dance reality show and won. He was also seen as a participant in the popular dance show, Boogie Woogie. Later he bagged a few roles in various TV shows. His roles in 12/24 Karol Bagh, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Gulaal, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi and Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop were highly appreciated by the audience. And now he is all set to come up with his new show.

Also Read 'Dolly Kitty....' Cast's Net Worth Proves That Their 'Sitare' Are Indeed 'Chamakte'; Read

Sanjay Narvekar as Kamal Singh

A popular face in the films and TV, Sanjay Narvekar will also be seen in the show playing the role of Kamal Singh. Sanjay Narvekar has played several roles and worked in both Hindi and in Marathi and Telugu movies. Some of his memorable works include Hungama, Vaastav, Bandh Nylon Che, Lottery, Deewar and several others.

Deepika Singh as Sandhya

Deepika Singh is a popular name in the Tv industry. She is widely known for her role in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum. Deepika will be seen essaying the role of Sandhya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Some of her other projects include Kavach… MahaShivratri, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ruk Jana Nahi, etc.

Also Read Ekta Kapoor And Her Friends From TV Industry Get Attacked By Bees, Check Video

Anas Rashid as Suraj

Anas Rashid will be essaying the role of Suraj in the new show. He is popular for portraying Prithviraj Chauhan’s character in a historical drama show, Dharti Ka Veer Yoddha Prithviraj Chauhan. He was also seen in several shows namely Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kahiin To Hoga etc.

Nia Sharma as Prerna

Adding to the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Nia Sharma will be playing the character of Prerna. Not much has been revealed about her role in the show yet. Nia made her debut from the show, Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha but gained fame through her brilliant performance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Her other popular works include Naagin, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, etc to name a few.

Also Read Nia Sharma Escapes For Getaway, Rings In Her 30th Birthday With Arjun Bijlani & Others

Arjun Bijlani as Deep

Arjun Bijlani will be another popular actor adding to the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He will be playing the role of Deep. Arjun is well-known for his brilliant acting skills and has worked on many successful projects such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Dill Mill Gaye, Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi, etc. and recently a music video was launched where he played the lead. And now he will be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airing on October 5th.

Apart from these, there will be a few other actors who will be an important addition to the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A new face, Saiee Joshi will be essaying one of the lead roles of Ayesha Singh. Aishwarya Sharma who is known for her work in Madhuri Talkies and a TV series, Meri Durga, will also be seen in one of the lead roles. She will play the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Cast Bonds Over "family" Pic Shared By Avinash Mishra

Image Source- Stills from the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.