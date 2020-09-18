'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Cast Bonds Over "family" Pic Shared By Avinash Mishra

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast has been bonding over a “family” picture shared by Avinash Mishra who joined the show recently to play the character of Kunal. The actor was all praise for his castmates and called them his family on set. The actor also posted a heartfelt caption after sharing the image and fans absolutely loved the bonding among the cast members.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast posts family picture

Upon sharing the picture, Avinash Mishra mentioned that several things can change them as people; however, they will start and end as a family. He then proceeded to thank the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke family and urged his followers to keep watching the serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke on the dedicated television platform.

In the picture, Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma, and Shaheer Sheikh can be seen posing. The group was all smiles as everyone posed and looked quite elegant on the set. The huge house where the characters perform was in the background. Fans poured in love for the cast and complimented on the bonding they share with each other. The followers of Avinash Mishra also had several positive things to say about the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in general as well.

Shaheer Sheikh too showed his gratitude towards the crew members from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor posted a picture of the makeup man and the crew in PPE kits. He thanked the humble people for their services amid the entire COVID-19 situation. Shaheer shared their pictures on his Instagram stories.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on television garnering several viewers. The actors of the show had been receiving several praises for their performances. The female leads including Kaveri and Rhea too were praised for their performances on the show. However, lately, post the lockdown, the show has been at the receiving end of mixed responses from audiences. However, fans of the actors have still shown their support and have poured in several positive comments for the actors.

