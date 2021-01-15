Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 14 Written Update: Sai Slaps Amay In Front Of Neighbours

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 14 episode begins with Amay and Sarita standing outside the house with Sai and Shivani while others join later. Amay tries to clarify to his wife that Shivani doesn’t matter to him and was just a time pass to which Sai slaps him and says that he trapped Shivani to use her money and lead a lavish life. When all this drama is going on, all the neighbours around begin to peep in and discuss how Sai slapped the guy who was earlier roaming with Shivani. Read further ahead to know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 14 written update.

Bhawani shouts at Sai for ruining the family’s image

As Sai slaps Amay, she grabs the attention of all the neighbours due to which Pakhi yells at her as to why she could not continue this drama inside the house. Saloni then says that it was all Shivani’s fault while Bhawani yells at Sai for destroying the family's image in front of the whole society. Sai then yells at her for not supporting Shivani and only blaming her.

Sarita shouts at Amay for betraying her

Listening to all this, Sarita scolds Amay for betraying her and blaming Shivani for nothing. Amay responds that he should support him as a wife. Sarita then slaps him and asks Shivani to punish him the way she wants while Sai tells her to slap him too. Shivani then slaps him to which Amay raises his hand to slap but Virat enters and holds his hand. Sai then asks Virat to arrest him but he says that as Shivani agreed to give her money and gifts, he cannot be arrested.

Virat arrests Amay

Later, Virat asks the constables to arrest Amay while Ashwini praises the daring act of Sai to help Shivani. Meanwhile, Ninad tells Sai to apologise to everyone but she doesn’t. Sai and Ashwini then talk in the room about what all happened a while ago. Ashwini then tells her that though Virat misbehaved with her, it was only because he was irritated with the taunts he was receiving from the family members. Meanwhile, Bhawani punishes Karishma for lying and tells her to do sit-ups. She then tells Pakhi to control Sai’s misbehaviour by doing whatever it takes.

