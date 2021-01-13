'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Jan 12 Written Update: Virat And Sai Get Into An Argument

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 12 episode begins with Virat and Sai arguing with each other and Virat telling her to use her brain while talking. Ashwini then intervenes in the argument and asks him why he is scolding Sai. Meanwhile, Bhawani also comes in between and says how Virat only listens to Sai and Ashwini. She even says how Ashwini keeps hiding all the mistakes of Sai. Read further ahead to know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 12 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 12 written update

Virat asks Sai to apologise to everyone

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 12 episode continues with Ninad telling Virat how Sai is staring at her with anger to which he asks Sai why she is doing so and asks her to apologize to everyone. Pakhi then responds if Sai will listen to her or not. She even tells him that it does not take much time for relations to get destroyed if the members of the family do not respect each other. She then says that she has no problem with Sai and just wants peace in the house. She also tells Virat that either he should make Sai understand or there will always be fights in the house.

Virat tells Sai that she doesn’t have manners

Sai then tells Pakhi that she is only listening to her because she promised her not to answer her back and if it wasn't for the promise, she would have said such things that would make her die in shame. Pakhi then tells her not to make excuses about the promise and say whatever she wants to say. Virat again asks Sai to apologise to everyone to which Sai says how everyone taunts her for not doing any household work. Virat then tells her that she doesn’t have manners at all.

Ashwini supports Sai

Ashwini then asks Virat how he can blame Sai. She continues that her father died and had to leave her village, family and everything and Sai still gets taunted by the family members. Ninad then tells Ashwini that she is blindly in love with Sai to which Virat continues and asks Ashwini why she supports Sai. Meanwhile, Omi asks Sai to apologise to everyone to which she says that she should get apologies from all of them. Then Shivani, Ninad and Devyani get into an argument and Bhawani then asks Devyani to shut up.

Ashwini asks Omi to respect Shivani

As the argument continues, Ashwini tells Omi to respect Shivani while Sai tells Shivani to let everyone speak whatever they want. Karishma then says that yesterday she went for a walk with Mohit when one of the neighbours asked about Shivani’s incident. She then says how Shivani has deteriorated the family's image.

