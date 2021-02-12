Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'' Written Update Feb 11: Virat Schools Pakhi To Respect Sai

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 11, starts with Sai ignoring Pakhi's taunts and calling out Bhavani. Sonali backs up for Bhavani and starts accusing Sai. When Virat comes to support Sai, Ninad scolds him. Later, Sai calls Bhavai irresponsible. Sai shows mirror to the Chavan for their biased attitudes towards their sons. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 11 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 11 written episode

Virat consoles Mohit

As the episode progresses further, Virat goes to console Mohit while Bhavani taunts him for supporting him. Amid this, Sai requests Mohit to have food. Later, Mohit breaks down and narrates Virat about his condition. Bhavani again taunts him. Meanwhile, Mohit keeps denying Sai's request. On this, Sai announces that no one will get food for the whole day if Mohit starves today.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update Feb 10: Sai Takes A Sharp Jibe At Pakhi

Virat hits back at Pakhi

On Sai's announcement, Ninad yells. However, Pakhi stops him and adds fuel to the fire. She indirectly taunts Sai for her stubbornness, which eventually irritates Virat. Agitated Virat calls out Pakhi for her biased behaviour. He also suggests Pakhi that if she can't take Sai's taunt, first she has to change her behaviour. Sai diffuses the situation and feeds Mohit. Everyone leaves while Virat feels proud of Sai's act.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update Feb 9: Pulkit Learns Sai's Truth

Sonali's emotional outburst

In the room, Sonali yells at Omkar for not supporting Mohit. Omkar explains his helplessness. As Sonali praises Sai, Omkar reminds her of Sai's rebel behaviour. Sonali agrees with him but ends up saying that she can resist praising Sai for what she did for her son today. The next day, Sai sits for Pulkit's tests. While Pulkit and Sai frequently look at each other, they both try to connect the dots. While Sai assumes that Pulkit and Devi might have a connection, Pulkit thinks about Sai and Devi's relation.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 8 Written Update: Virat Manages To Convince Sai

Bhavani threatens Pulkit in a flashback

As the test gets over, Sai receives a call and while talking to Ashwini, she talks about Bhavani and mentions her catchphrase, which leads to a flashback. Pulkit recalls how Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar threatened him in the past and did not allow him to meet Devyani. As the episode comes to its end, Pulkit decides that he has to meet Devyani.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 6 Written Update: Sai Gets A Lead About Devi's Husband

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.