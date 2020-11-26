'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 25: Anant Asks Sagar To Leave The House

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is one of the much-acclaimed drama series that is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The daily soap premiered on Star Plus on October 19, 2020. The show stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sneha Jain, Nadia Himani in lead roles. Talking about the series, read here to learn about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 25 episode.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 episode begins with Gehna running towards Jamna and embracing Jamna and weeping. On the other side, Anant takes the kumkum of Devimaa, draws the Anant line, and asks all the members of the family not to cross the line. Then he goes on beating Sagar, saying how dare he touch Gehna. Hema asks everyone to stop Anant.

Anant says he'll punish Sagar today and Hema gets scared and goes to Baa and pleads her to stop Anant from doing anything wrong. Bapuji then tells Hema that they can't do anything. Anant goes on to beat Sagar when a girl comes in and stops him. Anant is looking at her and she says Radhika. Right now, Kanak wonders who she is. Radhika says she has known Anant for years and never seen him in such rage. Anant asks Radhika what she was doing.

Hema scolds Anant for unnecessarily beating her brother. Kanak asks her to stop, and with Bapuji's permission, she tells Radhika that she doesn't know Radhika, but thanks her for stopping Anant. Kanak is asking Sagar to narrate his story. Sagar says he saw Gehna in Anant's room. And he saw that Gehna was stealing, so he was holding her hand.

Tia says Gehna should also get the opportunity to tell her part. Gehna says it's not the first time Sagar has tried to molest her. He had attempted to molest her several times before too. Gehna swears and claims to Ambemaa that she did not steal anything. Gehna says that because Anant called her, she went to Anant's room. Anant says that he never called her to his room.

Gehna says Tanu told her that Anant had called her in his room. Tanu says that she was being asked by Sagar to tell Gehna. Sagar can't stay in this home, Anant says, and asks him to leave. Hema says they don't respect and treat her brother well, so she will also leave the house. She expects to be stopped by others, but no one does. The episode ends by Hema telling everyone that she will also take the kids while leaving the house.

