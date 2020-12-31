'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update December 30: Virat & Sai's Banter

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a recently released TV show that aired on Star Plus channel, replacing Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The show is being bankrolled by Cockcrow Pictures Private Limited and stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Pia Bajpiee in lead roles. The daily soap premiered on Star Plus on October 05, 2020. Talking about the series, read here to learn about the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Dec 30 episode.

The episode begins with Virat asking Sai why she's so silent, and now he's asking her to check her phone if any of the studios are open. Virat says he's going to name his autobiography Kabi Akad as Kabhi Bhullakkad. Sai says that her teacher once gave a low number as a child because of the son of a politician, so he's the first one. And when her father knew about this, he scolded the teacher so much that her number increased, and she came first. She then goes on to thank him as he fought for her like her Abba. Virat then goes on to joke around with her saying that he is afraid to take a photo of her as she is crying and her eyes look like a frog.

In the next scene, Bhavani tells Sonali that Ashwini has given Sai all the courage to do so. Sonali says that if this goes on, another Sosay will do it as well. Bhavani says that now she’s going to make life difficult for Ashwini, and went on to give leave to the maid. Sonali then asks her about who is doing all the work.

Bhavani calls Ashwini and tells her to clean up the entire house. Karishma and Pakhi are the cooks. Ashwini says that she will always listen to her and keep silent about her rules, but when it comes to Sai, I will always support her. If you punish me for this, I will gladly accept it. The teacher praises Sai very much and wishes her the best of luck. Thank you very much, Virat. Tell the teacher that a husband like you should thank Sai God for helping him build a career and fulfil his dreams.

Ashwini tells Pakhi about the order of Bhavani. Shivani brings a couple of men inside to do the cleaning. Bhavani tells Ashwini that she asks her to clean the house. Shivani tells you asked to clean the house, so she downloaded the app, and now the professionals are here to clean it up. She's taunting Bhavani. Ashwini tells Shivani today that she can go to the temple because of her and feed the poor for the result of Sai. Sai sits down on the chair, and Virat asks her to be happy that she has got admitted. She says she's hungry and she's got a headache. Virat goes on to bring coconut water for her. He then tells her to get along with him as they will eat something on way. The episode ends with Virat and Sai getting into a fun banter.

