'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Aishwarya Sharma Flaunts Her 'cute & Classy' Avatar

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Aishwarya Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot, on Monday. In the portrait, Aishwarya was seen posing for the camera while sporting casual attire. She wore denim shorts and a denim jacket paired with a white sleeveless top. Meanwhile, she also wore a pair of white converse shoes.

Keeping her makeup subtle, the actor flaunted her short curly hair. Instagramming the picture, Sharma wrote a brief caption, which read, "Short, Sassy, Cute and Classy", along with a smiling-face-with-sunglasses emoticon. As per the hashtags added to the caption, the actor posed for photographer Vinayak Nakum in 2020. Scroll down to take a look at Aishwarya's latest Instagram entry.

GHKKPM's Aishwarya's classy avatar

Within a few hours, the picture received an overwhelming response on the photo-video sharing platform as the comments section was flooded with fan reactions. A handful of fan-pages of her Star Plus show also showered love on the actor with various emoticons, including fire, red-heart and heart-eye, among many others. One-word compliments such as "stunning", "cute", "adorable" and "beautiful" were a common sight in the comments box.

A peek into Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram

Interestingly, the Madhuri Talkies actor is not an avid social media user. However, she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts via the story session of her Instagram handle. On the other hand, her feed is flooded with a handful of BTS pictures and videos.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old actor's previous posts feature her Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Adish Vaidya and Mridul Kumar. Adish and Mridul play the characters of Aishwarya's on-screen brother-in-law and father-in-law, respectively, in the serial. She reposted the BTS pictures, shared by her co-stars on their feed.

To praise Aishwarya, Mridul wrote, "on screen i always support her and off screen she is the most fun loving and enthusiastic girl", in the caption. Meanwhile, Adish had written, "Grateful to have been working with this bunch of crazy, lovable and talented ones. Love aishwarya as an artist but love her even more as a human".

