'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Aishwarya Shows What Happens Post An 'intense Shoot'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma took to the story session of her social media handle and shared a BTS pic while informing that she has shot a few intense scenes, on Tuesday. In the photo, Aishwarya was seen posing with a smiling face. While flaunting her no-makeup look, Aishwarya sported a blue round-neck printed t-shirt. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a brief caption, which read, "These puffy eyes after doing intense scenes", along with a few smiling-face-with-tear emoji. Scroll down to take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram story.

Aishwarya's puffy eyes:

A peek into Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram

Interestingly, the Madhuri Talkies actor is an avid social media user. Via her story sessions and feed, she keeps her fan posted about her whereabouts. Her feed is flooded with numerous BTS pictures and videos from the sets of GHKKPM, featuring her co-stars.

Apart from this, she also shares glimpses of recent projects, other than Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her recent Instagram post is a throwback picture from a photoshoot, she did in 2020. In the photo, she looked totally opposite her on-screen character Pakhi. Instagramming the picture, she had written, "Short, Sassy, Cute and Classy".

Last month Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt took the internet by storm as they announced their roka. While sharing the announcement post, Sharma wrote, "From the madness, to the fun, and all the love that bloomed, for lifetime we became one". Interestingly, Neil Bhatt, too, shared the same pictures along with the same caption on the wall of his verified Instagram account. The announcement came as a shock for a section of fans as in the serial, Aishwarya is playing the villain in the life of Neil's character. Meanwhile, another section of fans went gaga over the couple.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a popular serial of Star Plus. The show unfolds the life of Virat, Sai and Pakhi. The show is about an IPS officer, who sacrifices his love Pakhi, in honour of the promise he made to a dying man. As per the recent episode, Pakhi will create havoc in the Chavan family as she will learn that Sai is going to join her and Virat for their official trip to Ladakh.

