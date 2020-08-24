Here's The Actual Scene When Rashi Removed Channe From Cooker In Saath Nibhana Saathiya

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song by Yashraj Mukhate has been a hit meme content of the week which went viral within hours of its release. The most asked questions about the dramatic scene have been about the transfer of channe from the cooker which has left the internet probing for details. An internet user recently posted the video of Rashi removing channe from the pressure cooker and fans have been heaving a sigh of relief at the disclosure.

Rashi caught in the act

The viral rap song made out of a scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been the talk of the town for quite some time. An internet user recently took to Twitter to share the moment from the scene where Rashi removed the chickpeas or channe out of the cooker. The video showcases how Rashi transferred the channe from the cooker on the stove and dumped them in the dustbin. She can then be seen shutting the cooker frantically without leaving any evidence behind. Rashi makes the major decision to make sure that Gopi bahu is blamed for the kitchen mishap by their mother-in-law Kokilaben.

Ok!!! Have a look on iconic cooker se chane khali kaise hue the🤣🤣🤣



Uff Drooling over Rashi ben#Rashi 😭👏🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yB4vZ7btb4 — NASHEELI KANIYA 💋🌹🦂🥂 (@Sushmitashar) August 23, 2020

The video was then shared by a wide range of people as they had found answers to the intriguing question, “Wo kon tha”. In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken about how funny and addictive this song is. They have also mentioned that the show used to be a hit at the time when it was telecast. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

It was TRP topper that time. — Elizabeth (@TheBarfiGirl2) August 23, 2020

You don't have to watch it for 10 years now 😂 — Syed Ali Raza (@aliraza_95) August 23, 2020

Well, I don't know anything about daily soap. But saw this trending and came to watch it...#Hilarious must say! — Mimansha Kunj (@mimansha_kunj) August 23, 2020

Read After Backing 'Kokilaben Rap', Smriti Irani Deletes Repost Of Yashraj Mukhate's Medley

Also read 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's' Cooker Scene Turned Into A Rap Song Is A Laugh Riot; Watch

The song was created by internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate who took a dramatic dialogue exchange between Kokilanben, Rashi, and Gopi bahu and gave it a pleasant and upbeat twist with the right beats and melody. The song was shared by celebrated Bollywood personalities like Anurag Kashyap while a few others left a comment on his creation. The video was also picked by a wide range of meme pages as they found the video amusing and catchy to a great extent. Have a look at the video on Yahsraj Mukhate’s Instagram here.

Read 'Take Care Sir,' Says Mahesh Babu & Other Actors After SS Rajamouli Tests COVID Positive

Also read 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Is A Social Satire: Director Abhishek Sharma

Image Courtesy: Nasheeli Kaniya Twitter and Yashraj Mukhate Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.