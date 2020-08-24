'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Rap's Funny Recreation By Ronit Ashra Leaves Fans In Splits

Musician Yashraj Mukhate's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' rap featuring Kokila Ben and daughter-in-law Gopi from the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya has become the recent obsession of netizens. Soon after Yashraj shared a song on a clip from the TV show, it sparked a meme fest on the internet. Now, the Instagram sensation Ronit Ashra has created his version of the Rasode Me Kaun Tha rap, which left netizens in splits.

Also Read | Kokilaben's Viral Song And Other Rib-tickling Raps That Left The Internet In Splits

Netizens are 'blown' by Ronit Ashra's Kokila Ben rap version

If you've been active on social media lately, then you might surely know that Yash Mukhate's hysterical rap song made out of a scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya is all over the internet. Till date, the video has garnered over 4.5 million views on Instagram alone and over 30k comments from not only the masses but also several celebrities of the tinsel town. Amid all the hilarious memes making rounds on the internet, one video, in particular, is winning hearts of the masses.

The Instagram sensation Ronit Ashra, who is known for recreating popular scenes of several celebrities from films, as well as their interviews, shared his version of the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap song. Ronit, widely known as 'the boy in a wig' enacted the entire scene from the daily soap as all the three characters from the scene, i.e. Kokila, Gopi and Rashi.

Sharing the rib-tickling video, he wrote, "Raashi behen ne cooker mai se chane akhir nikale kyu Sound by @yashrajmukhate this tune though (sic)".

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kokilaben Aka Rupal Patel Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo

Check out his video below:

The 16-year-old's video too went viral on Instagram overnight as it received over 2 million views in less than 24 hours. Additionally, over 20k people showered the young boy with heaps of praise in the comment section of his viral Instagram post. Yashraj Mukhate himself was also all-praise about Ronit's expressions as he commented writing, "HAHAHAHAH Gopi's expressions bro!!!! You're amazing!!!".

Furthermore, the Splitsvilla fame Shrey Mittal and Shruti Sinha also couldn't hold back from complimenting him as they wrote, "Hahahahahahaha, You’re hilarious" and "Ahahahahahahahahhahahah epic" respectively. Meanwhile, one fan also went on to express that Kokila ben is nothing in front of Ronit Ashra.

Also Read | After Reposting 'Kokilaben Rap', Smriti Irani Deletes Yashraj Mukhate's Mix; Gives Reason

Check out some fan reactions below:

Also Read | Man Turns Kokilaben's Dialogue Into Rap, Smriti Irani Says 'Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.