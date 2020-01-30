Zac Efron Is Rumoured To Be Dating Halston Sage; Here Is All You Should Know About Her

It was reported that actor Zac Efron has started dating Halston Sage. The news of them dating is reportedly a secret and no official statements have come out yet. But the duo has been seen together in public. It was reported that the pair spent their vacation together and have also been hanging out as close friends for quite some time now. Now that we know that Zac Efron is likely dating Halston Sage, here is all you should know about her.

All you should know about Halston Sage:

Halston Sage was born on May 10, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. She today works as an actor in films and TV shows. When Halston was young, she reportedly used to ride horses and is still an award-winning horse-rider. After her time as a horse enthusiast, Sage started modelling at the age of 14 and while doing modelling gigs she reportedly grew passionate about acting. She started her acting career in 2011 as an actor by playing the role of Grace on the Nickelodeon series titled How to Rock.

In 2013, she was seen in Grown Ups 2 alongside Adam Sandler and other stars to deliver an ensemble hit. She was also seen in the Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola’s film The Bling Ring. Later she went on to star in Rand Ravich’s show Crisis. In 2014's Neighbors, we saw Halston Sage star opposite Zac Efron for the first time. Later, she starred in many series and TV shows.

In 2018, Halston was also seen in Fox's The Orville alongside Seth MacFarlane. In 2019, Halston was seen in Mindy Kaling's Late Night which was a Netflix film, and she was also seen in the films The Last Summer and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She is currently working on a TV Series by the title Prodigal Son. Here is all you should know about the actor.

(Image courtesy: Zac Efron & Halston Sage Instagram)

