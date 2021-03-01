Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin Wins Best Actress In A TV Drama For 'The Crown'

Actor Emma Corrin won the Golden Globes 2021 award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama titled The Crown. The win is the actor’s first and the first of the night for the much-acclaimed series The Crown. Shortly after, The Crown won best television drama series, best performance by an actor in a television series, best performance by an actress in a television supporting role, making it a four-time winner on the night.

Congratulations to Emma Corrin - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TaVc73hIFj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

She thanked the H.F.P.A., and the show's cast and crew in her acceptance speech, and also thanked the princess. She said, "most of all, thank you so much to Diana", who played the role of a princess from the ages of 16 to 28. She added, “You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine, and on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you”. The nominees included Olivia Coleman for The Crown (who was nominated and also won last year for The Crown series itself), Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark and Sarah Paulson for Ratched.

It's been a historic night for Emma Corrin at the #GoldenGlobes! She won the award tonight for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama, after receiving her very first nomination in the category. pic.twitter.com/y1GzyLsdXC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

During the Golden Globes Twitter pre-show on Sunday, the actor said that it was such a journey for her to get into the character as there were so many different stages she went through. She also revealed that she did a lot of research on her own to begin with the preparation to play the role of the late British royal. The actor added that after reading the script, she started doing much more specific research into these different phases of life that they were going to cover. Some of Corrin's research involved working with William Conacher, "who is a fantastic voice dialect coach and working on movement and character," for preparing to embody the Princess of Wales. Emma added that she worked to try and create Diana from the inside out and it was a useful learning experience.

About The Crown

The Crown is a historic drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show has four seasons and the first season aired on Netflix on November 4, 2016. Every season has a time premise that shows the details of every move the Queen has made.

The Crown's cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith (seasons 1–2) and Tobias Menzies (seasons 3–4) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary, Vanessa Kirby (seasons 1–2) and Helena Bonham Carter (seasons 3–4) as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, Jeremy Northam as Anthony Eden and many more. There are few characters who are played by two different actors, depending on the season and the years in the show.

