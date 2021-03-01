Last Updated:

Golden Globes 2021: Netflix Original Series 'The Queen's Gambit' Bags Two Awards

Popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit won two Gloden Globes' awards for Best-Limited Series and Best Actress in a Limited Series for Anya Taylor-Joy.

Golden Globes 2021

The popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit bagged two awards at Golden Globes 2021. The sports-drama series was named the Best Television Limited Series and its lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy received the award titled - Best Actress in a Limited Series. Interestingly, Taylor-Joy was nominated against Cate Blanchett for Mrs America, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Shaira Haas for Unorthodox and Nicole Kidman for The Undoing.

The Queen's Gambit awards at Gloden Globes 2021

While accepting the award, Taylor-Joy especially thanked co-creator, writer and director Scott Frank. Taylor-Joy asserted that she learned a lot while doing the series and she was grateful to the audience for watching and supporting her character. The 24-year-old actor essayed the role of Beth Harmon in the seven-episode series. The series follows the rise of Beth through the chess world in the 1950s' and 60s'. 

Golden Globes 2021 awards: Check out the list of winners

Category 

Winner

Best motion picture, drama

Nomadland 

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best director, motion picture

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland 

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 

Best limited series or TV movie

The Queen's Gambit

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best supporting actress in a TV role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best TV series, drama

The Crown

Best motion picture, foreign language

Minari (USA)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown 

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot 

Best TV series, musical or comedy

Schitt's Creek

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best original score, motion picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul 

Best original song, motion picture

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best screenplay, motion picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best motion picture, animated

Soul

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best supporting actor in a TV role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

