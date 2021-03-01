Golden Globes 2021: Netflix Original Series 'The Queen's Gambit' Bags Two Awards

The popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit bagged two awards at Golden Globes 2021. The sports-drama series was named the Best Television Limited Series and its lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy received the award titled - Best Actress in a Limited Series. Interestingly, Taylor-Joy was nominated against Cate Blanchett for Mrs America, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Shaira Haas for Unorthodox and Nicole Kidman for The Undoing.

The Queen's Gambit awards at Gloden Globes 2021

While accepting the award, Taylor-Joy especially thanked co-creator, writer and director Scott Frank. Taylor-Joy asserted that she learned a lot while doing the series and she was grateful to the audience for watching and supporting her character. The 24-year-old actor essayed the role of Beth Harmon in the seven-episode series. The series follows the rise of Beth through the chess world in the 1950s' and 60s'.

Golden Globes 2021 awards: Check out the list of winners

Category Winner Best motion picture, drama Nomadland Best actress in a motion picture, drama Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Best motion picture, musical or comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Best director, motion picture Chloe Zhao, Nomadland Best actor in a motion picture, drama Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Best limited series or TV movie The Queen's Gambit Best actress in a limited series or TV movie Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit Best supporting actress in a TV role Gillian Anderson, The Crown Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian Best TV series, drama The Crown Best motion picture, foreign language Minari (USA) Best actor in a TV series, drama Josh O'Connor, The Crown Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot Best TV series, musical or comedy Schitt's Creek Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Best original score, motion picture Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul Best original song, motion picture Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead Best actress in a TV series, drama Emma Corrin, The Crown Best screenplay, motion picture Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best actor in a limited series or TV movie Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True Best motion picture, animated Soul Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek Best supporting actor in a TV role John Boyega, Small Axe Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

