Golden Globes 2021: Netflix Original Series 'The Queen's Gambit' Bags Two Awards

The popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit bagged two awards at Golden Globes 2021. The sports-drama series was named the Best Television Limited Series and its lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy received the award titled - Best Actress in a Limited Series. Interestingly, Taylor-Joy was nominated against Cate Blanchett for Mrs America, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Shaira Haas for Unorthodox and Nicole Kidman for The Undoing.
While accepting the award, Taylor-Joy especially thanked co-creator, writer and director Scott Frank. Taylor-Joy asserted that she learned a lot while doing the series and she was grateful to the audience for watching and supporting her character. The 24-year-old actor essayed the role of Beth Harmon in the seven-episode series. The series follows the rise of Beth through the chess world in the 1950s' and 60s'.
|
Category
|
Winner
|
Best motion picture, drama
|
Nomadland
|
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
|
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
|
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
|
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
|
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
|
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
|
Best director, motion picture
|
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
|
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
|
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
|
Best limited series or TV movie
|
The Queen's Gambit
|
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
|
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
|
Best supporting actress in a TV role
|
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
|
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
|
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
|
Best TV series, drama
|
The Crown
|
Best motion picture, foreign language
|
Minari (USA)
|
Best actor in a TV series, drama
|
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
|
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
|
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
|
Best TV series, musical or comedy
|
Schitt's Creek
|
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
|
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
|
Best original score, motion picture
|
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
|
Best original song, motion picture
|
Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
|
Best actress in a TV series, drama
|
Emma Corrin, The Crown
|
Best screenplay, motion picture
|
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
|
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
|
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
|
Best motion picture, animated
|
Soul
|
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
|
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
|
Best supporting actor in a TV role
|
John Boyega, Small Axe
|
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
|
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
