'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Makers Cast Five Actors, Character Details Kept Under Wraps

HBO Max is all set to launch in May with a variety of exciting shows to look forward to. Along with the worldwide buzz for the Friends reunion episode, the streaming platform will also roll out the all-new Gossip Girl series. WarnerMedia has cast five on-camera leads for the iconic teenage drama show with actors Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay. The voice of Gossip Girl, 'the one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite', will continue to be of actor Kristen Bell.

A straight-to-series order was given for the Gossip Girl reboot in July 2019. Picking up eight years after the original, the 10-episode series will follow a new generation of New York private-school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the omniscient Gossip Girl. The series will address just how much social media, as well as the landscape of New York, has changed in the intervening years.

When the series was announced, Joshua Safran spoke to an international daily and revealed that the intention for the reboot is not to redo the old story. The show will focus on the changes in the society in the past 12 years with the invasion of the digital world by social media. The fresh take on the show will, however, show the class conflict that was the USP of the original show.

In a recent interview with an entertainment show, the producer of the Gossip Girl reboot, Joshua Safran answered a few questions about the series. When Safran was asked about the involvement of the original cast of actors Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley in the series, he said that they will be mentioned in the series but whether these stars will return or not is unclear.

