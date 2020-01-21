'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' January 20 Written Update: Antara Reveals Guddan's Pregnancy

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is managing to keep the audiences hooked with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of turmoil and unhappiness, as Guddan's abortion has caused a fight between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega January 20 written update:

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 20

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan and Akshat start the wedding ceremony by taking the holy feras. Guddan appeared to be anxious as Durga doesn't bring with her the evidence. On the other hand, Antara regained her consciousness. And according to that, she chose to separate Guddan and Akshat at any cost. Akshat feels like Guddan did the abortion and that hurt him, as he further decided to punish himself by distancing himself from her for the entire life. By then Antara comes and unveils the presence of Guddan behind the ghoonghat.

Akshat gets shocked to see Guddan instead of Antara. By then, along with Lakshmi and Revati, Durga entered the house and told Antara that she had evidence against her. Akshat wondered about the evidence and makes Antara anxious. Further, Anatara pretended to be innocent and accused Guddan of making her unconscious. Guddan unfolds the reason behind doing sp and explains that she did it as she couldn't let Akshat get married to Antara. This not only tensed Antara but also Saru and Parv as they felt like Antara would get caught in the act. Guddan further played the pen drive but instead of playing the CCTV footage, the pen drive started playing some old Hindi songs. That disappointed Guddan.

Akshat got angry as Guddan failed to prove herself innocent. Antara feels happy as she understood that Parv had exchanged the pen drive with a fake one. This disappointed Akshat and he further accused Guddan of intentionally carrying out the abortion. Guddan started explaining her part but Akshat got so furious that out of rage he held Antara's hand and sat for the wedding rituals. Laksmi and Guddan made all attempts to stop him but that didn't work and Akshat continued with the rituals. The priest started chanting the hymns.

Guddan was still determined to avoid Akshat and Antara's wedding from happening. She told something to Lakshmi and the lights suddenly went off. Vardan went ahead to look into the matter and till then, Guddan took Antara in a room. Antara made fun out of the situation and Guddan got furious. Antara unveils that Guddan was never pregnant and that the report was completely fake and she used it to create a rivalry between Akshat and Guddan. This shocked Guddan and she further took a broken piece of a vase to kill Antara. Will Guddan be able to expose the true colour of Antara?

Promo Image Courtesy: A Still From Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

