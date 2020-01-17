Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega January 16 Written Update: Antara & AJ All Set To Tie The Knot

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is managing to keep the audiences enthralled with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of turmoil and unhappiness, where Guddan's abortion has caused a fight between AJ and Guddan.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 16 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 16

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, the wedding preparations for Antara and AJ's marriage started, with AJ and Antara getting ready for the religious ceremonies. A worried Guddan plans to sedate Antara, and stop the marriage, for which she enters Antara's room with a chloroform spray. However, Guddan fails to succeed in her plan. Instead, Antara sedates her and locks her inside in a cupboard.

On the other hand, Saraswati and Parv head to stop Durga from reaching Jindal House, with the CCTV footage from the Maternity Clinic. In the meanwhile, a worried Daddi finds an unconscious Guddan in a cupboard. She tries her tooth and nail to bring her back to consciousness.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, the viewers will surely be appalled by Guddan's tricks, who will reportedly try to replace Antara in the marriage ceremony, and will end up remarrying AJ. If the reports are to go by, the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega will be filled with unexpected twists and turn. The show, that airs on Zee TV from Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs, is reportedly one of the most popular television shows on Indian television.

