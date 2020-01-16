Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update January 15: Durga Gathers Proof Against Antara

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is managing to keep the audiences enthralled with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of turmoil and unhappiness, where Guddan's abortion has caused a fight between AJ and Guddan.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 15 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 15

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, all the ladies of Jindal family - Durga, Revathi, Lakshmi and Guddan join hands to stop AJ and Antara's marriage. While, Durga heads to the Maternity Clinic, where Guddan's abortion was performed, to gather proof against Antara, the others stay at the house to anticipate Antara's next move.

Meanwhile, an ecstatic Antara confronts Guddan, making fun of her and her faltered relationship with AJ. She ends up hurting Guddan, so much so that, Guddan vows to stop AJ and Antara's marriage.

In the hospital, Durga is challenged by a stubborn and adamant doctor, who refuses to hand over the real CCTV footage of Guddan's abortion to her. An infuriated Durga threatens to kill the doctor's wife if he does not hand over the footage to her. The petrified doctor, hands over the real CCTV footage to Durga. In the meantime, Guddan talks to AJ and tries her tooth and nail to unveil the real face of Antara. But, AJ seems unconvinced by Guddan's claims.

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan along with Durga, Lakshmi and Revathi, will concoct a plan to stop AJ and Antara's wedding. If the reports are to go by, Guddan will try her best to drug Antara, to stop her from marrying AJ. Only time will tell if Guddan and her efforts will yield in unmasking Antara's real face in front of AJ or not.

