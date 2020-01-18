Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update January 17: Guddan Takes Antara’s Place

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is managing to keep the audiences excited with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead roles, is going through a phase of turmoil and unhappiness, where currently Guddan's abortion has caused a rift between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 17 episode.

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update January 15: Durga Gathers Proof Against Antara

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 17

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, when Panditiji asks who will tie the knot, AJ volunteers to find his mother but Antara stops him and Panditji ties the knot for them instead. The two stand for the pheras. AJ's mother pretends to fall unconscious. AJ goes to help her which infuriates Antara.

Immediately Guddan sprays something on Antara's face which makes her unconscious. Before AJ can return, Guddan quickly gets ready in the bridal attire. She sits in the mandap in place of Antara. Meanwhile, Durga's car comes to a stop. She gets a lift in a car but soon realises that Parav and Saraswati are in it so she somehow manages to come out while locking the two inside.

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega January 16 Written Update: Antara & AJ All Set To Tie The Knot

AJ is unaware that he is getting married to Guddan

Guddan is disappointed that she is getting married to AJ by unknowingly cheating him. AJ's mother completes the wedding rituals but AJ is unaware that he is actually getting married to Guddan. Meanwhile, Antara regains consciousness but realises she is tied up.

AJ's mother starts praying to God that this wedding should take place without any obstacles now. Meanwhile, Guddan is also worried about Durga, Revati and Laxmi. She hopes that Durga will reach the mandap on time so that she can prove her innocence to AJ. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' Written Update January 13: AJ Blames Guddan For Child's Loss

Also Read: 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' January 12 Written Update: Guddan Catches The Kidnapper

Promo Image Courtesy: Zee TV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.