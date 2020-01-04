Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update: Antara Is Arrested

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega chronicles the story of a 20-year-old girl, who makes a mess of every opportunity that comes her way and therefore people have lost all hopes on her. Helmed by Vaibhav Singh, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega stars Kanika Mann, Nishant Malkani and Shweta Mahadik in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Part 1

The episode begins with Guddan being insisted by Dadi to have some more halwa. Guddan is super stoked on having her favourite dish. Antara is waiting for Guddan to have the halwa as well. However, Guddan insists Antara have halwa with her. Antara pretends to be sad because of Alisha's death. Guddan insists Antara even more to have halwa. By this time, Akshat has arrived and asks Guddan to stop insisting Antara eat halwa and has some while doing so. Antara is furious as she knows that the halwa is poisonous. Akshat starts coughing, which makes Antara scared.

Akshat confronts Antara about her plan. Guddan reveals that they were already aware of Antara’s policy and intentions. Dadi wonders about how did the halwa get poisonous. Akshat then explains that he had eyes on Antara and had CCTV camera’s fixed to spy on Antara, she is shocked on hearing Akshat’s words. Akshat also shows them the video in which Antara ordered the poison and put it into the halwa. Akshat also goes on to reveal that Antara was the person who killed Alisha. Dadi is shocked after the revelation and hurtful, she even curses Antara. Guddan and Akshat call the police and get Antara arrested. Antara is scared while she gets arrested. Guddan is happy that Alisha got justice and her murderer was caught.

Part 2

Later in the episode, Guddan is emotional as she remembers the time she spent with Alisha, and Akshat notices it. Akshat asks Guddan whether is she feeling better after Antara was arrested. Guddan credits Antara’s revelation to Akshat as he believed and supported Guddan. Akshat asks Guddan not to be upset and think about their baby instead. Akshat requests Guddan to be happy and promises to serve the latter forever.

Akshat and Guddan have a romantic candlelight dinner with some music in the background, later Akshat makes Guddan go to sleep. In the next scene, Antara is sitting in a corner of some dark room, Akshat arrives there. It seems as if Antara had warned Akshat about Guddan accusing her of Alisha’s murder and about the emotional drama she used to make him trust her only. Antara also pretends to be caring towards Akshat and Guddan. Thus, Akshat makes a plan to act that Antara got arrested but he keeps in some different house so that Guddan can live peacefully. Akshat also asks Antara to go away from India and offers her all kinds of help including money.

