Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update December 26: Vikrant Kidnaps Guddan

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is an Indian television series that airs on Zee TV and premiered back in September 2018. It features Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead roles. The plot of the serial revolves around a 20-year-old mother-in-law, and how she shows that she can do anything if she tires. The show is produced by Ved Raj's Shoonya Square Productions. Read on to know what happened in the recent episode of the show.

Antra Kills Vikrant

In the last episode of the show, Akshay and Guddan managed to get themselves rescued from the clutches of the robbers, who are later caught by the police. But in a twist of events, when Akshay went to the police station to give an official statement, Guddan got herself kidnapped by Vikrant, who took her to a Kali mandir, and Akshat followed the two to the temple. Guddan and Akshat tried to protect each other by begging Vikrant to spare the two. But Vikrant was all set to ruin their life and take his revenge.

The latest episode then begins with Vikrant making fun of Guddan and Akshat. Guddan is furious at this and tried to convince Vikrant that AJ is not responsible for the death of Vikrant’s wife and his baby. Vikrant is still not convinced and is all set on killing Guddan just to hurt AJ. At the same time Alisha, Dadi, Durga, and Lakshmi also reach the temple and request Vikrant to not kill Guddan. The gang offers up their life in order to save Guddan, while Vikrant is enjoying this, and their pain.

Vikrant shoots AJ on his shoulder, and everyone gets scared. He points the gun at Guddan but moves it and shoots in the air, and gives AJ an option to save his wife by killing Alisha. Vikrant is about to shoot Gudan when someone else shoots Vikrant and kills him on the spot. Everyone turns back and realises that Antara is the one who shot him. The family members hug each other as they are happy that Guddan is still alive. Antara then reveals that she was saved from the accident by the villagers and was in a coma for a few months. The family then has an emotional moment. AJ does not believe Antara’s story, and even Dadi is in denial along with others. In the end, the viewers get to see a traumatised Guddan, and the episode ends.

