'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' Written Update January 13: AJ Blames Guddan For Child's Loss

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is managing to keep the audiences enthralled with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of renaissance, where the budding romance between Guddan and AJ seems to be catching the attention of the viewers.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 13 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 13

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan tries her tooth and nail to explain to AJ that someone had tricked her for abortion. A disappointed AJ leaves Guddan to her plight and moves away for solace. Meanwhile, Antara and Saraswati plan to trick the Jindal family with a fake CCTV footage, which had Guddan entering the hospital consciously.

The CCTV footage takes everyone by surprise, who doubt the authenticity of the video. On the other hand, AJ finds it difficult to recover from the loss of his child, and sobs in dark, holding a doll. When Guddan comes to talk to him, he reacts unexpectedly, shouting and venting his anger on Guddan. At the end of their heated conversation, AJ blames Guddan for their child's loss and swears to not talk to her.

What to expect from forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, viewers will be shocked to find that Antara along with Saraswati will concoct an evil plan that might leave Guddan and AJ brooding. If the reports are to go by, the growing difference between Antara and Guddan will elevate to another level, where Guddan might attack Antara.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Zeetv.com)

