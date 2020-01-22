Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update For January 21: AJ And Guddan Part Ways

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega is managing to keep the audiences enthralled with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of turmoil and unhappiness, where Guddan's abortion has caused a fight between AJ and Guddan.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 21 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 21

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Antara starts calling for help after being attacked by Guddan. Hearing loud voices from Antara's room, AJ breaks in to find an infuriated Guddan trying to attack Antara. AJ saves Antara and asks Guddan to leave Jindal House.

A sad and disappointed Guddan reveals that it was Antara's misdoings that led to the misunderstandings between them. AJ despises her and talks ill about her family background, and life before their marriage. This leaves Guddan heartbroken, so much that she decides to leave the Jindal house for her good. A happy Antara rejoices Guddan and AJ's separation.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, the viewers can expect some interesting twists and turns. According to reports, the show will be taking a leap of four years, where Guddan will fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a showbiz star, and AJ will go on a self-destructive journey. Reports also claim that Antara's track in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega will see an end. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

