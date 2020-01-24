Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update For January 23: Guddan Returns To Indore

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 23 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update

Yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega started with Guddan facing the press for the first time. Guddan, who has turned into an overnight sensation in Bollywood, discusses life and love with the press. Meanwhile, Dadi seems to be a little tensed for AJ, who has restored to alcohol to deal with his child's loss. A tensed Dadi prays for Guddan's return.

In the meantime, Guddan realises that she has to return to Indore for some work. This unsettles her, and she resents from returning to Indore. However, on Chutki's persistence, Guddan decides to make a return to Indore. In the following episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, one will see the Guddan's return to Indore.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, the long-lost lovers, AJ and Guddan, will be meeting each other after four years. If the reports are to go by, the makers of the popular television show are concocting an interesting storyline for the forthcoming episodes of the show.

Promo Image Courtesy: ZeeTV.com

