Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update January 22: Guddan Returns As A Famous Actor

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega is managing to keep the audiences enthralled with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, narrates the love story of a middle-class girl, Guddan, and an affluent businessman AJ.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 22 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 22

In last night's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, life seems to have stopped for AJ, who after separation from Guddan is engrossed in alcohol, and spends most of his time alone. Four years have passed by and Jindal House seems to be ruled by Saraswati, who makes it a point to insult all family members of the household.

Meanwhile, in AJ's restaurant, there is mayhem all around, as the staff and AJ are in the process of preparing a hygienic meal for Food Inspectors. On Food Inspectors' visit, it so happens that AJ loses his cool and disrespects them by throwing them out.

On the other hand, Guddan returns to Indore after four years. Interestingly, this time she is much more popular than ever, all because of her Bollywood stint.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, the long-lost lovers, AJ and Guddan, will be meeting each other after four years. If the reports are to go by, the makers of the popular television show are concocting an interesting storyline for the forthcoming episodes of the show.

