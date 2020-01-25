Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update For January 24: Will Guddan And AJ Meet?

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path.

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 24 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 24

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan gets nostalgic after returning to Indore after four years. To cheer Guddan's mood, Chutki drags her to a wedding procession, where they start dancing to the tunes of the upbeat music. Meanwhile, a drunken AJ also joins the procession. In a turn of events, AJ and Guddan sense their presence in the crowd. But unfortunately, the two fail to meet each other.

Meanwhile, Guddan and her family rejoice her return to Indore with a little party. On the other hand, AJ returns home in a bad state which shatters Dadi. She, who engages with AJ in a war of words, also expresses her disappointment over his restaurant's downfall. An infuriated AJ takes a drastic step which saddens Dadi.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, there are high chances that the long-lost lovers, Guddan and AJ might come face to face after four years. If the reports are to go by, an infuriated Guddan will react unexpectedly after meeting AJ. Some media reports reveal Guddan will smear AJ's face with a cake.

Promo Image Courtesy: ZeeTV Instagram

