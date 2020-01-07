'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' Written Update Jan 6: Will Antara's Dream Turn Into Reality?

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, has become an enthralling watch ever since Antara made a return to the Jindal house. Antara, who is vying to destroy the relationship between Guddan and Akshat Jindal (AJ), seems to be succeeding with her plans. In the last episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Antara had a petrifying dream. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega January 6 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 6 episode

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega January 6's episode starts with Antara having a weird and terrifying dream. In her dream, Antara sees that her evil plans have come to light and an angry AJ asks her to leave the Jindal House. The dream petrifies Antara so much so that she plans to apologise to Guddan, the next morning for all her misdoings, but AJ stops her from doing so, on much persistence, she agrees to AJ. In a chat with AJ, Antara expresses her desire to move out of Jindal house. An innocent AJ decides to buy Antara a home, where she can live in peace and solace. Unperturbed Antara plans for a bigger ploy to ruin Guddan and AJ's marriage.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, viewers can expect loads of drama and romance on the show. Where on one side, the romance between Guddan and AJ will be blooming, and on the other side Antara and Saraswati will join hands to ruin the relationship between Guddan and AJ. According to a media report, Saraswati and Anatara have some evil plan up her sleeve to create ruckus in Guddan's life.

