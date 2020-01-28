The Debate
'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' January 27 Written Update: Guddan And AJ Come Face To Face

Television News

In 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' last episode, ex-lovers Guddan and AJ come face to face after four years. Read on to know what happened between the two.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
guddan tumse na ho payega written updates

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. 

Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 27 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update | January 27 

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan is approached by the organisers of a local cookery competition to grace the event as a judge. A reluctant Guddan accepts the proposition to promote her upcoming film, 'Tumse Na Ho Paayega'. Meanwhile, Daadi and AJ engage in a chat, where she convinces AJ to participate in the upcoming cookery competition, and win the competition. 

At the venue of the competition, the Jindal family is shocked to see Guddan as a judge. Guddan and AJ reminisce the memories of the past after they come face-to-face after four years. However, AJ gets uncomfortable after he realises Guddan is the judge of the competition. Hence, leaves the competition in the midway. 

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega 

The forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega will be filled with loads of drama as the ex-lover Guddan and AJ meet after a hiatus. If the reports are to go by, AJ will be trying his tooth and nail to make Guddan's life hell in Indore. The popular show airs on Zee TV from Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Zee TV Instagram)

 

 

