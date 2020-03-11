See How Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vishal Aditya Singh And Other Television Actors Celebrated Holi

Holi is one of the vibrant and colourful festivals that is celebrated in India. While the actors ensured that they had fun with colours, most of them were seen wearing some of the most dapper yet casual outfits as they celebrated the festival of colours. Many actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vishal Aditya Singh took to their social media accounts to share their Holi plans with their fans and wish them on the occasion of the festival. Check out how some of the most well-known personalities of the television industry celebrated Holi this year.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhaghya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media and shared a picture of himself in a white coloured t-shirt and a blue coloured cap. He is seen wearing a pair of dark coloured shades and smiling at the camera. Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen sporting red coloured Holi colours on his face as well as on his t-shirt.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh looked handsome in a white coloured shirt and a red coloured bandana. He is seen covered in yellow coloured Holi colour as he poses for the camera. Vishal Aditya Singh captioned the post with a simple ‘Holi’ as his fans wished him on the auspicious occasion.

Sharad Kelkar

Popular television actor Sharad Kelkar took to his social media and posted a picture with his family. He took to his Instagram story and mentioned that he celebrated Holi 2020 with his family as well as his close friends. In the picture, he is seen sporting a white coloured t-shirt as he posed alongside his wife and his daughter.

Kunal Jaisingh

Pavitra Bhagya actor Kunal Jaisingh celebrated the day with his co-stars from the show. in a selfie posted by the actor, he is seen sitting in a car with his co-actors. Kunal Jaisingh’s face is filled with orange coloured Holi colours as he poses for the lens.

Arjun Bijlani

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani shared a picture with his fans on his social media account on the occasion of the festival. In the picture, he is seen celebrating Holi with his wife and his son. Arjun Bijlani is seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt and a pair of blue coloured jeans with a monochrome coloured bandana.

