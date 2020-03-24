Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update Mar 23: Avinash & Ganga Get Insulted At The Party

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the family members forgive the misdoings of Avinash and accept him and Ganga. Here's the written update of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 23 episode.

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, everyone seems to be busy preparing for Avinash and Ganga's first party. Meanwhile, Avinash is busy selecting clothes for the party, Saraswati enters his room with the motive to instigate him against AJ. However, her efforts go in vain as Guddan comes to meet Avinash at the right time. She gifts him a dress matching to that of AJ and asks him to wear it for the party.

Meanwhile, Saraswati gets reprimanded by Guddan for instigating Avinash. She warns Saraswati to stop all her ploy. However, Saraswati pays no heed, she decides to create a rift amongst AJ and Avinash in the party. Meanwhile, at the party, everyone arrives on time, all decked up.

Soon after Guddan comes to the party, the press makes its way into the Jindal Bhavan. Everyone is puzzled, looking at the press, and wonders who might have invited the press to the party. At the same time, Ganga makes a grand entry at the party. She reveals that she invited the press.

Meanwhile, some guests at the party attack Avinash and Ganga. They talk ill about Avinash and Ganga's past and also comment about their class. This infuriates AJ, however, Guddan stops him from reacting. Meanwhile, Guddan gives them a piece of her mind and blames Saraswati for all the drama. AJ asks Saraswati to ask forgiveness from Avinash and Ganga.

