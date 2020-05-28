'I Was Prepared': 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Actor Nishant Malkani Confirms His Exit

Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega was reported to undergo a generation leap post lockdown. Recently, Nishant Malkani who is seen essaying the role of Akshat Jindal spoke about the same. He revealed that he would not be a part of the show anymore post-lockdown.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Nishant Malkani said that for a long time the makers of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega were planning to change the story of the show. He added that now he thinks that they have finally decided to go for a leap after lockdown which he wouldn’t be a part of. Explaining the reason behind the same he said that it is because post leap the makers will show a story of a young girl who is supposedly Guddan and Akshat Jindal’s daughter. Since Kanika Mann who plays the rule of Guddan in the present show would continue her role as Guddan, he won’t be able to play a 50-year old father, he added.

Furthermore, Nishant Malkani said that even the makers didn’t want him to essay this role as he would look too young playing a 50-year old father. He called the exit a mutual decision. When Nishant Malkani was asked about whether this decision has something to do with the lockdown, he replied that the discussions regarding the show taking a leap were on even before the lockdown. It is good for the show and so he completely supports the decision, added the actor.

Nishant Malkani mentioned that he was prepared for his exit from the show. He said that the show had a very good run of one and a half years and if the story is not picking up and if the fresh story needs new actors, then he would support that. Further, talking about the shoot post lockdown, he said that audience will get to see him in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega post-lockdown. He informed that he will shoot a few episodes where they will show some celebration on the birth of his daughter and that’s how the journey of a new story will start as she will be portrayed all grown up in the show.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is a television series aired on Zee TV. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast includes Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead role. The show follows a unique story of a young and cheerful girl who gets married to an elder man and becomes the youngest mother-in-law. The chemistry between the lead actors Akshat and Guddan has been widely loved by the audience.

