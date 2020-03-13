'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 12: Ganga Stirs Storm At Jindal Bhavan

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest and Guddan and AJ's remarriage, it seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about what happened in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 12 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Saraswati is disappointed looking at Guddan and AJ happily celebrating Holi. She tries her tooth and nail to spoil their Holi celebrations but Durga and Aarav unknowingly save Guddan from Saraswati's ploy. Meanwhile, a stranger enters the venue with pompous, wearing a saree with Guddan's photo embroidered on it. She dances with her face hidden.

After her dance performance, she goes gaga looking at Guddan. She reveals that she is one of Guddan's biggest fans, and was the one who made arrangements for the Holi celebrations, keeping in mind the likings of Guddan. Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Guddan wants to know more about her fan and asks her about it. She excitedly reveals that she is Ganga Jindal. She makes a shocking revelation that she is Jindal family’s eldest daughter in law.

Although the Jindal family is shocked after Ganga's revelation, they find it hard to believe, until they see her husband- Aalekh Jindal. Looking at Aalekh everyone reminisces memories of the past and become nostalgic. However, a puzzled Guddan witnesses the drama in surprise.

Meanwhile, Ganga keeps blabbering and forces Aalekh to seek Daadi's blessings. However, Daadi refuses to talk or engage in a conversation with Aalekh or Ganga. She asks AJ to call-off the Holi celebrations and heads back to Jindal Bhavan. Meanwhile, all the family members follow her and leave the venue.

