The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' March 10 Written Update: Guddan And AJ Celebrate Holi

Television News

'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' is a popular television show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday at 8PM. Here is the written update of the show.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
guddan tumse na ho payega written updates

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest, things between Guddan and AJ seem to have improved. However, in yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ married leaving behind the bitter memories of the past. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 10 episode.

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update, March 6 2020: Kunal Forces Guddan To Marry

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 5: Guddan And Kunal Get Engaged

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update 

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ tie the knot in a Hindu-traditional style wedding. Daadi, Durga and Laxmi's happiness knows no boundary, as they witness AJ and Guddan's remarriage. Meanwhile, Daadi prays to Lord Krishna for everyone's well-being. 

In the evening, Guddan's family comes over to Jindal Bhavan to celebrate Holika Dahan. On the other hand, Daadi is happy and excited to see the whole family together after four years. Before lighting the Holy fire, AJ walks up to Guddan's dad and apologises for his misdoings. He forgives him and asks him to take care of Guddan with his life. 

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 4: Saraswati Bribes Guddan's Groom

On the other hand, Saraswati is infuriated after Guddan's marriage with Kunal is called-off. She mixes powdered glass pieces in Holi's colours to take revenge from Guddan. Unaware of all the happenings at the Jindal Bhavan, one of Guddan's fan is shocked to realise that she is a part of the Jindal family. However, nothing much has been revealed about the fan but it seems like she has some connection to AJ and Jindal Bhavan. Meanwhile, AJ and Guddan engage in a healthy competition on the day of Rangwala Holi. 

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 4: Jindal Bhavan Hosts Guddan's Roka

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
TIMELINE OF MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI SPOTTED AMID MP CRISIS
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE