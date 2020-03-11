'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' March 10 Written Update: Guddan And AJ Celebrate Holi

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest, things between Guddan and AJ seem to have improved. However, in yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ married leaving behind the bitter memories of the past. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 10 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ tie the knot in a Hindu-traditional style wedding. Daadi, Durga and Laxmi's happiness knows no boundary, as they witness AJ and Guddan's remarriage. Meanwhile, Daadi prays to Lord Krishna for everyone's well-being.

In the evening, Guddan's family comes over to Jindal Bhavan to celebrate Holika Dahan. On the other hand, Daadi is happy and excited to see the whole family together after four years. Before lighting the Holy fire, AJ walks up to Guddan's dad and apologises for his misdoings. He forgives him and asks him to take care of Guddan with his life.

On the other hand, Saraswati is infuriated after Guddan's marriage with Kunal is called-off. She mixes powdered glass pieces in Holi's colours to take revenge from Guddan. Unaware of all the happenings at the Jindal Bhavan, one of Guddan's fan is shocked to realise that she is a part of the Jindal family. However, nothing much has been revealed about the fan but it seems like she has some connection to AJ and Jindal Bhavan. Meanwhile, AJ and Guddan engage in a healthy competition on the day of Rangwala Holi.

