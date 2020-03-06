'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 5: Guddan And Kunal Get Engaged

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 5 episode.

In yesterday’s episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega AJ tries to leave Jindal Bhavan before Guddan’s engagement ceremony begins. However, he is stopped by Daadi and Laxmi. In the meantime, Guddan enters all decked up for the engagement ceremony. Looking at her, AJ dreams of confessing his love for Guddan. The dream is interrupted after Daadi initiates the engagement ceremony.

In the meantime, the press barges into the ceremony to cover Guddan and Kunal’s engagement. The family is shocked to see the press, and wonders who invited them to the ceremony. After much discussion, the family members decide to start the engagement ceremony. Daadi asks Durga to bring the engagement rings.

Rattled by the media's presence, Guddan drops her engagement ring. The ring slides towards AJ, who picks it up and moves towards Guddan. However, Saraswati comes in the way and subtly makes AJ realise his misdoings to Guddan. An infuriated AJ gives her a piece of mind and asks her to move aside.

AJ returns the ring to Guddan and leaves Jindal Bhavan. Meanwhile, Guddan seems hesitant to exchange rings, however, Kunal forcefully exchanges the ring. And the two get engaged. After the press leaves, Guddan shuns Kunal’s behaviour and reminds him that marriage is an act, to make AJ jealous. Meanwhile, AJ overhears Guddan and Kunal’s conversation. AJ is shocked to hear the truth. But he is happy to find that Guddan still loves him. In solace, he confesses his love for Guddan and decides to win Guddan back.

