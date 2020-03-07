Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update, March 6 2020: Kunal Forces Guddan To Marry

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 6 episode.

In the latest episode of the show, Guddan seems worried about AJ being unaffected by her engagement and on-going marriage preparations. She blabbers to herself in the room. In the meantime, AJ sneaks inside her room to return the engagement ring that she had threw out in angst. AJ leaves the Guddan by wishing her luck for the future.

Meanwhile, Kunal resents from marrying Guddan, but Saraswati arrives at the right time and warns him of leaking the MMS. He is left with no choice but to marry Guddan, says Saraswati. The next morning, Guddan is shocked after looking at the wedding preparations at the Jindal Bhavan. She is more shocked to see AJ decorating her altar. They both banter about their present situation, which leaves Guddan worried.

As the wedding nears, Guddan seems worried and tensed over AJ's weird behaviour. Daadi and Laxmi try to console her. They advise her to maintain her faith in the almighty. Meanwhile, Kunal and family members await Guddan's arrival for the marriage. She arrives dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Guddan is interrupted by AJ, who escorts her to the altar. While all the family members are shocked by AJ's behaviour, Saraswati rejoices. Meanwhile, AJ and Guddan anticipate each other to stop the marriage. However, neither of them takes the first step, and AJ disappears in thin air.

On the other hand, Guddan tries to stop the marriage with Kunal. She erupts in anger, whereas Kunal tries to stop her and forces her to marry him. However, Durga, Daadi, Laxmi, and Revathy try to stop him and warn him. But they are attacked by the goons, who hold them in captive.

