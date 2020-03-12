'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 11: Distress In Guddan & AJ's Paradise

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. With Antara's arrest, Guddan and AJ's remarriage seems like things have improved between AJ and Guddan. Here is all you need to know about what happened in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's March 11 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ are gearing up to play Holi with the family members. Meanwhile, Saraswati sneaks into AJ's room and mixes powdered glass to the Holi's colours. At the same time, AJ enters the room and takes the colours to the Holi party. But before he could do so Durga spoils his colours by bumping into him. When Saraswati realises that her plan turned futile, she is left disappointed.

On the other hand, the Jindal family enters the Holi party to find the venue surrounded by things Guddan's loves. Soon after AJ and Guddan make an entry a chauffer hands over a letter to Guddan, which rattles AJ. The letter from Guddan's biggest fan seems to make AJ worry. However, Guddan consoles him and they continue their Holi celebrations.

Guddan and AJ dance to popular dance numbers. Meanwhile, an unknown woman makes an entry to the Holi party. Dressed in a sari embroidered with Guddan's photographs, the woman is supposed to be Guddan's biggest fan, who reportedly will stir a storm in AJ and Guddan's paradise.

