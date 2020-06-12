'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Resumes Shoot From Home; Show To Go On Floors Soon

After the relaxations of the lockdown, several television shows are resuming shoot including Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The show which airs on Zee TV is expected to have a new cast, storyline and shooting schedule. The first schedule of the cast was filming at home. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s lead actress Kanika Mann shared some glimpses of the new schedule in pictures on her Instagram.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shoot to go on floors soon

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega shoot is to scheduled to go on floors from June 20 onwards. Until then, the actors involved are filming from home for special promotions, social and engaging content. Reports suggest that the show is under a major casting change this year. It will have all the elements from time leaps to new actors in the mix, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will be newer and better as per the producers of the show. Leading actress Kanika Mann is believed to continue being onboard and guide the show.

The team has started to shoot the promotional videos, from home. Kanika Mann, in one of her pictures, is seen recording with her phone using a ladder, temporary spotlight and mounting the phone in position. All the newer actors are shooting for the promo as per reports. The promos will show what the actors feel about the upcoming schedule and the show, they will be talking about what they are looking forward to during the shoot. The actors will also narrate their lockdown diaries as per reports.

There is a speculation in the media that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will include the pandemic situation on the reel story as well. The show will have dramatic scenes, a heart-wrenching accident scene and more. As speculated, the show’s previous family will be killed in the process, making a pathway for the leap and welcoming new cast members.

The lead actress Kanika Mann was in Delhi when the lockdown started, however, she returned to Mumbai in early June. Reports suggest that the co-lead Nishant Malkani is also leaving the show for unknown reasons. It is yet to be revealed who the male lead after the leap would be. The producers had earlier revealed that the story twists and the leap were planned way before lockdown and the global pandemic has nothing to do with the decision or cast change. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega first aired in 2018 and is loved by many as per reports.

