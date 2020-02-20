'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 19: Guddan's Dad Slaps AJ

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 19 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ and Guddan are under the influence of alcohol. Losing their senses, they engage in a game of 'truth and dare'. During the game, AJ confesses that he misses Guddan, while Guddan reveals that she never moved on in her life and reveals that she misses AJ. In the morning, when the two wake up to find the press at their doorstep. They are shocked by seeing journalists outside the room. In a barrage of questions, the press insults Guddan, which infuriates AJ. He tries to hurt a journalist, but Guddan stops him at the right time.

Meanwhile, at Jindal Bhavan, everybody is sad after knowing that Guddan and AJ spent a night together in a hotel room. Guddan's parents and Daadi seem more stressed about Guddan reputation. As soon as Guddan and AJ return home, Bhushan (Guddan's father) slaps AJ.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ and Antara enter into a war of words. In the fight, AJ and Antara somehow manage to reveal the truth of their relationship to Guddan. If the reports are to go by, the truth of AJ and Antara's relationship will shatter Guddan. It is to be seen if the ex-lovers will unite after the revelation or not.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

