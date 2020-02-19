Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 18: AJ And Guddan Get Drunk

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 18 episode.

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 17: Guddan Destroys AJ's Alcohol Bottles

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Saraswati finds an amusing change in Guddan's behaviour. This changed behaviour of Guddan rattles her, and she decides to confront her. However, Guddan seems normal; in fact, Guddan decides to donate a part of the income for the well-being of addicts like AJ.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 14: Guddan And AJ Confess Their Love

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 13: AJ Reveals Why He Kidnapped Guddan

Meanwhile, AJ craves for alcohol and feels disgusted and sad. Antara makes use of the situation and hands him over a bottle of alcohol. In the weakening moment, he resorts to alcohol. When Daadi and Saraswati realise AJ is drinking, they inform Guddan. To stop AJ from drinking Guddan starts consuming alcohol. Later, the two start losing their sanity and decide to rent a room for the night.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 12: AJ Abducts Guddan

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the media manages to sniffle Guddan and AJ's escapades. They make it into a piece of big news, making the families of Guddan and AJ embarrassed. If the reports are to go by Guddan's dad will violently react to the whole situation. Reports have it that he might end up beating AJ.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.