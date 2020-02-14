'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 13: AJ Reveals Why He Kidnapped Guddan

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 13 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan starts howling after realising that she is kidnapped. Meanwhile, in Jindal Bhavan, Daadi and Durga have a chat, and the former consoles her and assures that Guddan will return to Jindal Bhavan soon. AJ takes Guddan to a remote place and ties her to a chair.

Guddan questions his intentions and doubts that his alcoholism has forced him to act uncertainly. Whereas, AJ clears the air and reveals that he kidnapped Guddan because she humiliated her mother (Daadi) in front of her crew. Guddan tries to clear his misunderstanding but he leaves and asks her not to move and sit peacefully.

Meanwhile, Antara gets to know that AJ has kidnapped Guddan. She calls the police and tells them about their whereabouts. Meanwhile, Guddan tries hard to escape from the clutches of AJ. Interestingly, she manages to untie herself and run but is stopped by children with toy guns, who AJ has deployed to look after Guddan.

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ's alcoholism will stir a lot of drama. According to reports, AJ might end up in the hospital. If the reports are to go by, AJ will be seriously ill, forcing Guddan to return to Jindal Bhavan.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

