'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 14: Guddan And AJ Confess Their Love

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters Guddan and AJ's separation, took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 14 episode.

The episode starts with Guddan playing with the kids and enacting scenes to entertain them. They are having fun together when the kids ask Guddan why AJ calls her a witch. Guddan responds by saying he is a bad person but the kids did not agree with her.

The kids say AJ is like their parents and runs the NGO where he spends day and night taking care of them. This made Guddan remember Dadi enquiring about AJ’s whereabouts and where he stays most of the time. AJ arrives and asks Guddan what she was doing there. The kids defend Guddan by saying she is nice.

Guddan wanted to leave but according to AJ she is kidnapped and that is why she cannot leave. The kids ask AJ to blindfold himself and catch Guddan if he wants to. He blindfolds himself and starts looking for Guddan when the kids mock them by saying they look like a couple.

On the other hand, Kaushaliya is shocked with the fact that AJ abducted Guddan but according to Revati she is safe with him. Bhushan slaps her and reminded her how AJ kicked out Guddan out of the house and never looked back. He also added AJ cannot always get away with everything he does.

AJ blames Guddan for kids teasing them. According to Guddan, it wasn’t her fault as it was AJ’s NGO and kids. AJ tells Guddan that they have to pretend as a couple in front of the kids. She asks AJ, what specifically he likes about her, to which AJ replied there ain’t a single bad quality in her. The kids call them boring and ask AJ to say do something romantic to which he asked Guddan to cover her ears.

After Guddan covered her ears with a headphone, AJ went on to say how he loved her and considered her to be his entire life. But after she left him, he was left heartbroken and depressed. He asked Guddan to take off her headphones.

Now the kids ask Guddan to Say something to which she made AJ wear the headphones first. Then she went on to say that the world considers AJ to be angry and rude but she does not see him that way. For her he is and will always be a strong motivation and her love for him will never decrease. The kids say they acted well and the episode comes to an end.

