Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 17: Guddan Destroys AJ's Alcohol Bottles

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 17 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan decides to teach AJ a lesson. For which, she destroys all his alcohol bottles. Meanwhile, Guddan visits Jindal Bhavan to meet Daadi and have a chat with her. Daadi seems happy and elated after seeing Guddan and vents her heart out to Guddan.

After listening to Daadi's sorrows, Guddan confronts Antara of her misdoing. At the same time, children from AJ's NGO come to visit the Jindal family. They interrupt Antara and Guddan's conversation. The children insist on having food with the family.

Daadi asks all the family members to come for lunch. After their lunch, Daadi reveals to Guddan that it is after her return that the house has changed for the good. She also reveals that it is after four years that the family is having a meal together.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega?

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Daadi will be ecstatic after realising that AJ has stopped drinking after Guddan's return. She in excitement awaits the day when Guddan will return to Jindal Bhavan. Meanwhile, Antara will concoct vicious plans to separate AJ and Guddan.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

