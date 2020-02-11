Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 10: Guddan Shoots For Her Film In Indore

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 10 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Daadi and Revathi console ex-lovers Guddan and AJ, who are sad about each other's behaviour. Revathi makes Guddan realise that she still loves AJ, Daadi, on the other hand, tells AJ that she knows he is deeply in love with Guddan. Meanwhile, the makers of Guddan's film inform Revathi that the movie's shot has been moved to Indore. This forces Guddan to extend her stay in Indore.

The other morning, Antara and AJ enter into a brawl, following which Akshat unintentionally hurts a blind man. When he goes to check the blind man, he hears a woman crying for help. He runs to help her. However, upon reaching, AJ realises the woman was none other than Guddan. When he sees a man molesting Guddan, AJ loses his calm and attacks her perpetrator, only to find that he (perpetrator) was the hero of Guddan's film.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paeyega

In the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Daadi concocts a unique way to unite Guddan and AJ. If the reports are to go by, Daadi asks Guddan to return to Jindal Bhavan. Meanwhile, Antara's re-entry might spruce up some drama for the viewers.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

