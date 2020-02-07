'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Updates February 6: AJ Humiliates Guddan

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 6 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan finds AJ and Antara getting close to each other. It makes her uncomfortable, and she decides to leave the party. She asks Revati, her manager, to return the payment she received for the event. Revati tries convincing Guddan, by asking her to maintain her calm but a stern Guddan starts approaching the exit. At the same time, AJ calls her "Aye Heroine" and humiliates her with some demeaning remarks.

AJ also asks Guddan to return the necklace that he gifted her when they were married. Teary-eyed Guddan hands over the necklace to AJ. Meanwhile, Antara gets happy looking at the strained relationship between AJ and Guddan. She takes her chances and gets close to AJ but he resents and reminds her they are divorced. On the other hand, Guddan plans to stay at the party and ends up in banter with AJ.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, the audiences will see a puzzled Guddan embarking on a journey to uncover the truth behind Antara and AJ's relationship. Meanwhile, it has been reported that AJ and Guddan might share some moments of togetherness. If the sources are to go by, the two will be dancing to a romantic number at the party. Only time will tell if the ex-lovers will unite.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

