Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update February 4: Guddan Back To Jindal Bhavan

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 4 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega AJ and Guddan returned to the city after the formidable accident. On her way back to her house, Guddan was about to faint, but AJ saved her from falling. AJ decided to carry Guddan to her house on his shoulder. In the meantime, the media huddled AJ, questioning his relationship with Guddan.

AJ declared to the press that he came to sign Guddan for a performance at the Jindal Bhavan. He said he wanted Guddan to perform at his fourth wedding anniversary. Guddan accepted the offer with tears in her eyes. Meanwhile, Saraswati held-up Aarav and started troubling him. At the right moment, Daadi arrived and saved Aarav from Saraswati.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan's return to the Jindal Bhavan will ensure a lot of drama. If the sources are to be believed, there are chances that the love-couple (AJ and Guddan) might reunite for the good.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

