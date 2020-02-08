'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 7: AJ And Guddan Dance Together

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 7 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Last night's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starts with Guddan's electrifying dance performance at AJ and Antara's anniversary party. Looking at Guddan's scintillating dance moves, Daadi gets motivated, and joins her in the dance performance.

After Guddan's performance, the press surrounds her and starts asking coherent questions. On the other hand, AJ starts drinking in front of Guddan, and under the influence of the alcohol, invites Guddan for a romantic dance.

Guddan and AJ dance to the tunes of a slow and romantic track. Their closeness makes Antara and Saraswati envious.

Meanwhile, AJ drops Guddan down during their performance and later forces her to have a piece of the cake. After which, he clicks a photograph with Guddan.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ will be deeply affected by Guddan's erratic behaviour. As per reports, he will be consoled by Daadi, who will also succeed in making him realise his love for Guddan. On the other hand, Revathi will try her tooth and nail to make Guddan realise that she is still in love with AJ.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

